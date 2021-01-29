Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104,204 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $172.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

