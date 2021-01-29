Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $9,531,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,971 shares of company stock worth $13,324,131. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

