Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,617 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.