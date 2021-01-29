Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,836 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $7,700,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 1,646,139 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $39.10.

