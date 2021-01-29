Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 393,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 182,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.