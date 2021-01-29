Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $248.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

