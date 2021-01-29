Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

