Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,648 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $51,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,569.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,140 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,469. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $88.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

