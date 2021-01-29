Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 428,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

