Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after buying an additional 252,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

