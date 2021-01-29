Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $53.50 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.