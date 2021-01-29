Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $117.13 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.