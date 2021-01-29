Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $3.46 Million in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $125.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.