Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silgan by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Silgan by 23.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $35.95 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.