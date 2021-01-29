Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

