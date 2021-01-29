Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,437 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,818 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $74.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

