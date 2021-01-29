Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 5,276 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $398.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day moving average is $356.11. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

