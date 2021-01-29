Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,441 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

