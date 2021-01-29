Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $83.74.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.