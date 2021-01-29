Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of eHealth worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 1,373.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

EHTH stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

