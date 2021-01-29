Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

