Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of LCI Industries worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in LCI Industries by 171.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,487,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,071,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.