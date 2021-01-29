Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 16,476 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.50. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

