Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 26,424 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.90. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

