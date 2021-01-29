Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,286,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 19.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $520.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.02 and its 200 day moving average is $498.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Insiders sold a total of 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

