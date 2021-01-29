Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Malibu Boats worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.