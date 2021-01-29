Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,539 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Saia by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $180.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $203.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.