Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,231 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

