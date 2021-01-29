Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,651 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of EVERTEC worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

