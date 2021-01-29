Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 75,227 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,227 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 2.06% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period.

Shares of XMPT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

