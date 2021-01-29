Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $226.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

