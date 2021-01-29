Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ HA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.