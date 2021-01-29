Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,607,000.

IJH opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

