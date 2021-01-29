Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

