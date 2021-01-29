Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $5,005,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

