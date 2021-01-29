Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. 111,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $498.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

