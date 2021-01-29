ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 4,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,409. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.