ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.22. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades bought 6,550 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

