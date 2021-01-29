Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CLFD stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $458.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,953.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $511,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clearfield by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

