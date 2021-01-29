ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of ClearSign Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 160,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,295. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

