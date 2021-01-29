Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 536.7% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSEAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSEAF remained flat at $$6.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

