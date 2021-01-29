CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,767.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017415 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,581,735 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

