CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $12,204.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,581,461 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.