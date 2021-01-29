Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,208.08

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,208.08 and traded as high as $1,450.00. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) shares last traded at $1,442.00, with a volume of 241,526 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,155.33 ($15.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.08.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

