Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

