Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 494.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,581. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

