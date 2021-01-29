Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 6.1%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 8,089,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,008,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $697.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 407,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 87,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.