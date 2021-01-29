CNB Bank Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NVS stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. 70,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

