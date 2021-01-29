CNB Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.62. 335,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,279. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

