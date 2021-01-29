CNB Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.48 and a 200 day moving average of $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

